Our Own "Legoland" Comes to North Texas

By Lexie Houghtaling

    Our own Legoland is in town.

    Lego-lovers of all ages headed to Mesquite this weekend for the “Brick Fiesta” lego fan convention.

    At the convention, attendees could check out hundreds of lego creations, meet builders, and even try building their own creation.

    Brick Fiesta is hosted each year in one of the major cities in Texas, and this year the city was Dallas.

    At the convention, there were also lectures, workshops, and build competitions.

    There’s also different vendors where attendees can buy rare and custom lego sets.

    The convention takes place Saturday from 10am-4pm and Sunday from 10am-3pm. If you are interested in buying tickets, head to https://www.brickfiesta.com/


