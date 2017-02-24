From Emma Stone to Viola Davis, Ruth Negga and Brie Larson — the hottest actresses are all about showing up and showing out on the red carpet this weekend.

"There are so many great trends that we've seen coming up that I think we can continue to see this Sunday at the Oscars.

They're extravagant dresses at an extravagant price. Many of these stars pay big money to nail these looks. But fashion expert Holly Quartaro says women in North Texas can come pretty close without paying a fortune.

"We have so many dresses here at Galleria of Dallas that you can get on budget. [Some are] less than $100, others are upwards, you know around $400," said Quartaro.

With Holly's help, we combed the racks of popular dress stores in DFW.

But what's affordable?

"Emma Stone wore a blush color like this to the Golden Globes with a plunging neckline and embellished details, so this is a really great representation of what we saw on her," said Quartaro. "This dress is under $300, so it's actually a bargain."

The Macy's pink embellished dress runs for $299.

"Yellow was such a hot color on the red carpet for the Golden Globes, and this dress is the perfect shade. This dress is $298, and it's a BCBG Max Azria. You've got the ruffles here on the shoulders and all the way down the back and I expect to see more ruffles at the Oscars on Sunday," said Quartaro.

She says lingerie-inspired fashion is a trend this year.

"It's making its way to the red carpet."

The dress I tried on was from Windsor: just $96.50.

Quartaro said Metallics will definitely make an appearance on the red carpet for this Sunday's Oscars. One dress from Nordstrom cost $308 and had sequins all over the boddess. It's definitely a style that we can expect to see this weekend.