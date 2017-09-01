Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

In the worst days of Hurricane Harvey, when emergency responders couldn't get to everyone in need, ordinary people stepped in and often it was the power of social media that showed them where to go.

There were two sides of the equation as floodwaters rose: People who were posting offering help, boats and rescues, and people posting addresses where they desperately needed help.

But if you're stuck on your roof, you can't search social media for a rescue boat. So a few ordinary people set about bridging the gap.

As a busy mother of two, Vita Salsman is used to the occasional emergency, like her toddler trying to draw on the walls with marker. She handles that with ease, guiding two-year-old Alex back to his coloring pad.

But nothing prepared Salsman for turning her kitchen into an emergency call center.

"Water is rising fast and it was happening boom, boom, boom, back to back," Salsman said.

Facebook filled up with offers of a boat and a phone number.

"On top of that, there were posts where people said I'm stranded, I can't get out and those two people need to be connected somehow," said Salsman.

She and a few smart colleagues started connecting the dots and soon helped coordinate more than 50 rescues.

"We are not done, by any means," Salsman said.

Now they're gathering supplies to deliver to the same families they guided to dry land.

"We need to get them comfortable,” Salsman said. “We need to get them back to work, we need to get them help."

Anyone can see the need.

"Oh I know! They lost their houses," said Salsman’s daughter four-year-old Aurora.

Salsman and her colleague, Rayne Rouce, realized the need could only be filled person-to-person. So they’re setting up a sponsorship program for long-term needs.

"This is your family that needs help and you go along with them on the path to recovery and help them along the way,” Salsman said. “Help them if they need to talk. Help them if they need a collared shirt to go to work."

Because when you've lost everything, anything helps.

"There's a pretty cool lunch box there for him," Salsman said to Sherrelle Thomas, one flood victim receiving donations.

But nothing helps more than a hug and the knowledge someone has your back.

"We're so thankful,” Thomas said. “It's really hard to express how thankful we really are."

To Salsman it’s just: “Average people doing things that are making such a difference and the little pieces are all adding up and I just hope they continue to add up because the need is great.”

If you would like to “adopt” a flood victim family to help back to recovery, or offer any other assistance, you can reach Salsman and Rouce by email, at: vitasophiab@gmail.com and rhrouce@gmail.com.

