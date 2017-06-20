The Tarrant County District Attorney filed a motion Tuesday to revoke bond for "affluenza mom" Tonya Couch.

The reason, according to the affidavit, Couch violated her probation when she drank alcohol on June 16. NBC 5 has learned a judge has not yet signed the affidavit, but that may happen Tuesday afternoon.

Weather Alert Texas Puts Government Response on Standby for TS Cindy

There has been no comment from Couch's attorney Steve Gordon.

Couch, who was charged in 2016 with hindering the apprehension of a felon and money laundering, was freed last year after posting $75,000 bond.



The felon was her son Ethan who was facing allegations that he violated his probation in 2015. Ethan was 16 when he killed four people in June 2013, ramming a pickup truck into a crowd of people trying to help stranded motorists on the side of a North Texas road. He was driving at nearly three times the legal limit for adult drivers.

The case gained notoriety when his attorney's employed the now-famous "affluenza defense," stating that because of how the teen was raised he was unable to discern right from wrong.

The conditions of Tonya Couch's probation for assisting her son's flight to Mexico were that she wear an electronic ankle monitor and that she must remain at home except for appointments with her doctor and lawyer. She was to be electronically monitored 24 hours per day and was subject to a visit from a probation officer at any time. She was also ordered to take routine drug and urine tests.

Ethan Couch, whose case was transferred to adult court in April 2016, is currently serving two years in county jail as a part of his adult probation.

NBC 5's Scott Gordon and Don Peritz contributed to this report.

