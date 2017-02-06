Let's face it, the grocery store can be a zoo.

You have the antsy children. You have the Husband and his honey-do list, and other shoppers who'd just rather be somewhere else.

"I swore off having a third child because of the craziness," said customer Kimia Aubin.

What if you could have someone do the grocery shopping for you, and you don't even have to walk inside the store?

Kroger says they've got it.

"Kroger was listening to our customers. We listened to their needs, and it's all about convenience," said April Martin Nickels, Kroger spokeswoman.

Responds Dallas Considers Code Changes to Help Renters

The grocery chain launched "Clicklist" in North Texas in spring 2016. You can shop online, apply coupons and place your order with the click of a button.

Just Hours later, your order is ready for pickup.

Responds Dealership Helps NBC 5 Viewer Buy New Car

"But, who are you hiring to do my shopping?" asks customer Heather Beason.

Here's how it works: dozens of expert shoppers hand pick each item to your liking.

Responds NBC 5 Responds Solves Moving Complaint

No doubt online shopping has become a new way of life for millions of Americans. The grocery arena is no exception.

Around a quarter of American households currently buy some groceries online. That's up from 19 percent in 2014. More than 70 percent will engage with online food shopping within 10 years.

Responds NBC 5 Responds Wrap of Success Stories

Kroger isn't the only chain taking on the new wave of shopping.

For shoppers who don't want to leave the house at all, Tom Thumb will deliver right to your door.

Responds Cut Your Cell Phone Bill By Shopping Around

Tom Thumb spokesperson Connie Yates says, "with the technology we use to deliver our products, you receive the same high-quality products when they arrive at your home as if you had picked them up in the store."

Companies like Walmart, Shipt, Amazon Fresh, and Instacart are appealing to busy consumers in North Texas and the numbers are expected to grow. Last year, online grocery sales were about $20.5 billion.

"People are busy, people are not able to get to the grocery store and they can use this service to just make their lives easier."

While some North Texans can't still help but do things the old fashioned way, many agree it's hard to turn down a personal shopper.

If you're ready to take a chance and explore online grocery shopping, keep in mind most of these companies charge a pickup or delivery fee. However, they also have special promotions for your first order.