One Person Wounded in Road Rage Shooting: North Richland Hills Police | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
One Person Wounded in Road Rage Shooting: North Richland Hills Police

NRH Police say they're searching for a white mid-size SUV and a "driver wearing baseball cap" in connection with the shooting

    Police said one person was wounded in a road rage shooting in North Richland Hills early Wednesday morning.

    North Richland Hills police said the shooting happened in the 7600 block of Boulevard 26 at about 2:15 a.m.

    The shooter fled the scene. Police tweeted that they were searching for a white mid-size SUV and a "driver wearing baseball cap."

    North Richland Hills firefighters were called in to wash down the scene. Authorities cleared the scene by 4:15 a.m.

    Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 817-281-1000.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago
