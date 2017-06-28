Police said one person was wounded in a road rage shooting in North Richland Hills early Wednesday morning.

North Richland Hills police said the shooting happened in the 7600 block of Boulevard 26 at about 2:15 a.m.

The shooter fled the scene. Police tweeted that they were searching for a white mid-size SUV and a "driver wearing baseball cap."

North Richland Hills firefighters were called in to wash down the scene. Authorities cleared the scene by 4:15 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 817-281-1000.