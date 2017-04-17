One Person Killed in North Richland Hills Car Crash

North Richland Hills police are investigating after a deadly crash left one man dead and sent another to the hospital Monday evening.

North Richland Hills police are investigating after a deadly crash left one man dead and sent another to the hospital Monday evening.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on North Tarrant Parkway near Davis Boulevard, shutting down the road for several hours.

Eastbound lanes were re-opened just after 9 p.m.

Police said a driver was heading eastbound on North Tarrant Parkway when witnesses reported hearing a loud pop. The car flipped, rolled over the median into westbound traffic and caught fire.

The driver was ejected and killed on impact, police said. The impact was so violent, the car was ripped into two pieces.

The sedan hit a minivan driving in the westbound lanes. The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital. That driver's condition was not released.

Police said speed may have been a factor, but the investigation is ongoing. The victim's identity will be released once his family is notified.