Car Crash May Have Led to Downtown Dallas Shooting

Dallas police say a traffic accident may have escalated into a shooting on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.

One person has life-threatening injuries following a shooting Sunday night that may have stemmed from a car crash, Dallas police say.

The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m. near Patterson Street and North Akard Street in Downtown Dallas.

The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was transported to Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Police took a suspect into custody following the shooting, a Dallas police spokesperson said. Police said a fight over a car accident may have escalated into the shooting.