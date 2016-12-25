Car Crash May Have Led to Downtown Dallas Shooting | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
NBC_OTS_DFW

Car Crash May Have Led to Downtown Dallas Shooting

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News
    Dallas police say a traffic accident may have escalated into a shooting on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.

    One person has life-threatening injuries following a shooting Sunday night that may have stemmed from a car crash, Dallas police say.

    The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m. near Patterson Street and North Akard Street in Downtown Dallas. 

    The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was transported to Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

    Police took a suspect into custody following the shooting, a Dallas police spokesperson said. Police said a fight over a car accident may have escalated into the shooting.

    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices