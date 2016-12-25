Car Crash May Have Led to Downtown Dallas Shooting

One person has life-threatening injuries following a shooting Sunday night that may have stemmed from a car crash, Dallas police say.
The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m. near Patterson Street and North Akard Street in Downtown Dallas.
The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was transported to Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.
Police took a suspect into custody following the shooting, a Dallas police spokesperson said. Police said a fight over a car accident may have escalated into the shooting.
