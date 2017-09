Authorities said one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 35E in Dallas early Friday morning.

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies said a sedan and an SUV were involved in a crash on southbound I-35E near the East Saner Avenue overpass at about 3 a.m.

One person in the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Only the far left lane of southbound I-35E was open during the investigation.

No further details have been released.