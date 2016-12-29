Investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly fire in Dallas Thursday evening.

The fire started inside a residence in the 5300 block of Belmont Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy black smoke and flames coming from the home, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Lt. Jason Evans.

Crews were able to knock down the flames quickly.

When firefighters entered the home, they found a man dead inside, according to Evans.

The man's identity has not yet been released. His identity and cause of death will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

The caused of the fire is still unknown.

No other injuries were reported.