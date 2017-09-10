One Dead in Shooting Near Library: Fort Worth Police

Fort Worth police confirm one person is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of the Southwest Regional Library on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

One person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the parking lot of a library in Fort Worth, police say.

The shooting may be domestic violence related, according to Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson. It happened in front of the Southwest Regional Library at about 10:30 a.m.

The library is located near South Hulen Street and Arborlawn Drive.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Information about the shooter was not immediately available.

NBC 5 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for additional updates.