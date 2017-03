Hickory Creek police are looking for the cause of a fiery crash that left one person dead Friday night.

One person is dead after a fiery two vehicle crash on Interstate 35E southbound in the town of Hickory Creek.

It happened just before 9 p.m., north of the Lewisville Bridge Friday night.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office says both vehicles were engulfed in flames after the crash.

One of the drivers died and one person was taken to the hospital.

Hickory Creek police have taken over the investigation.