Officials to Test Sirens in 3 Dallas County Cities | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Officials to Test Sirens in 3 Dallas County Cities

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News

    Officials said they will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning Siren system for Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Duncanville Thursday afternoon.

    The Southwest Regional Communications Center will begin the test at 2 p.m. unless there is inclement weather or overcast skies.

    SRCC officials said they want to ensure they can activate all three cities' sirens simultaneously and that they are operational for severe weather season.

    Officials did not say whether Thursday's test is related to the 156 Dallas sirens that were hacked last weekend.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices