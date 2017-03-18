Officer's Tahoe Hit in DWI Accident: Hurst Police

Anna Elizabeth Bowden (inset) was arrested on an intoxication assault with a vehicle charge after police say she drove her car into a Hurst Police Tahoe.

Hurst police say an officer's vehicle was hit as he blocked lanes for an accident early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Loop 820.

Hurst Police say Officer Brandon Minchew was sitting in his marked Chevrolet Tahoe, with the emergency lights on, when a white Mazda sedan slammed into the back passenger side of the SUV.

Minchew was taken to the hospital, treated for injuries and released.

Police say Anna Elizabeth Bowden, 22, of Keller was driving the Mazda. She was not injured.

Bowden was arrested and booked into the Hurst Jail for intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Abond has not been set yet, no word on if Bowden has an attorney.