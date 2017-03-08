Dallas Police Chase Ends with Murder Suspect in Custody: DPD | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Chase Ends with Murder Suspect in Custody: DPD

By Holley Ford

    Dallas police were working with the U.S. Marshal's office to execute a warrant in connection to a homicide Wednesday afternoon when a chase ensued.

    At about 1:30 p.m., officers became involved in a brief vehicle and foot pursuit near the Fair Park area with the man to whom they tried serving the warrant.

    A short time later, the 35-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody in the 2700 block of Medill Street.

    He was then released to the U.S. Marshal's office.

    The warrant was in connection to a murder in Chicago, according to DPD.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

