Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in front of an Irving hotel.

It happened at about 6 p.m. Friday outside of Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas-Irving-Las Colinas on Wingren Drive off State Highway 114.

A hotel guest told police that a man in another hotel room was firing shots when a bullet was fired into their room.

When officers arrived, a man with a gun in his hand walked outside and pointed the gun towards the officers, according to Irving Police Spokesman James McLellan.

One of the officers fired at the man, killing him, McLellan said.

There are no reports of any other injuries at this time.

