Officer Injured When Car Crashes Into Garland PD Cruiser

Crash involving Garland police cruiser on the President George Bush Turnpike on February 26, 2017.

The Garland police department said one of its officers was injured when a car slammed into his patrol cruiser.

It happened Sunday at 12:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of President George Bush Turnpike near Campbell Road.

Garland police said the officer was responding to a vehicle fire and trying to block traffic when the car rear-ended his patrol cruiser.

Paramedics took the officer to Plano Medical Center to check out his neck and back pain. The officer's name has not been released.

Police said the female driver tried to drive away from the scene but was later stopped and arrested.

Officers charged her with DWI and fail to stop and render aid.