Calling 9-1-1 in Northeast Tarrant County is becoming as easy as using an app.

The Northeast Tarrant Communications Center (NETCOM) is embracing the latest 911 technology, SirenGPS, an app that allows dispatchers to see a cell phone caller's exact location and other detailed information.

"We just feel this is the future of locating people," said Mark Witt, regional sales manager for SirenGPS.

"If somebody can't talk to us, or there's a language barrier or they're just lost, this gives us a chance to find somebody faster and get them more efficient medical emergency (help) much quicker," said NETCOM 911 manager Warren Dudley.

NETCOM started using the system in December, becoming the first 911 call center in the world to have it.

Right now, 911 dispatchers receive about one SirenGPS call a week, but more people are signing up for the app every day.

Calling 9-1-1 from a cellphone only provides dispatchers the caller's general vicinity, but using the SirenGPS app gives them the caller's precise location.

"There is no substitute for location when you're talking about response time," Witt said.

The GPS app can even help with troublesome "ghost" calls, providing 911 dispatchers critical information.

"If you had ghost calls or false calls, any of those things that would come in, this would separate that out and the dispatchers would be able to decipher what call is what," Dudley said. "And they would spend less time trying to figure out, 'Does this look like a duplicate call?' Because you can see those on the screen."

Operated by the city of Keller, NETCOM receives about 38,000 calls a year, serving the nearly 100,000 people who live in Keller, Southlake, Colleyville and Westlake.

In addition, as many as 750,000 drivers pass through the service area every day.

Keller paid $14,000 for the SirenGPS system, becoming the first 911 call center in the world to use it beginning in December.

"Life is priceless," Dudley said. "So if we can save one life with it, then it's worth every penny."