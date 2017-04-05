North Texas Welcomes Medal of Honor Recipients | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Welcomes Medal of Honor Recipients

By Larry Collins

    14 Medal of Honor recipients will arrive in North Texas to a hero’s welcome and a motorcade spanning several miles.

    Wednesday, 14 Medal of Honor recipients will arrive in North Texas to a hero’s welcome.

    They will all be a part of the annual Medal of Honor weekend in Gainesville.

    Organizers said a large motorcade will escort the American heroes from D/FW International Airport to Gainesville with a massive convoy of police and fire departments along with a line of motorcycles.

    The motorcade is expected to be an impressive sight, with estimates of 550 vehicles stretching eight to nine miles.

    The event will cause some traffic disruption between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. along parts of highways 183, 360, 114 and 121. Access points along I-35 will also be shut down to make way for the large caravan.

    The weekend in Gainesville will cap off with a parade and ceremony.

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

