North Texas Welcomes Medal of Honor Recipients

Wednesday, 14 Medal of Honor recipients will arrive in North Texas to a hero’s welcome.

They will all be a part of the annual Medal of Honor weekend in Gainesville.

Organizers said a large motorcade will escort the American heroes from D/FW International Airport to Gainesville with a massive convoy of police and fire departments along with a line of motorcycles.

The motorcade is expected to be an impressive sight, with estimates of 550 vehicles stretching eight to nine miles.

The event will cause some traffic disruption between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. along parts of highways 183, 360, 114 and 121. Access points along I-35 will also be shut down to make way for the large caravan.

The weekend in Gainesville will cap off with a parade and ceremony.