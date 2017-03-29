Severe storms moved through North Texas early Wednesday morning, bringing hail, lightning and high winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect in Kaufman County until 4 a.m. The National Weather Service reported small hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph with the storm.

Parts of North Texas were under a Tornado Warning that expired at about 2:45 a.m. Most of the area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that expired between 3 and 3:45 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 4 a.m. for much of the Metroplex.

As of 3:19 a.m., Oncor reported that 110,722 Tarrant County customers had lost power. In Dallas County, 65,746 customers were without power. Outages in Denton (5,005), Collin (3,993), Johnson (2,396), Ellis (2,394), Parker (594) and Rockwall (61) counties were also reported.

Keller police said officers were diverting traffic after power poles and lines fell on U.S. 377 near North Tarrant Parkway just after 3 a.m.

The storms developed in West Texas and moved east after midnight. The greatest threat across DFW will be for damaging wind gusts, primarily between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday. But we will probably see another round of thunderstorms over the weekend.

Texas Thunder Truck

Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app!