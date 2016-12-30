North Texans Remember George Michael

File photo of a tribute to British pop singer George Michael. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

As the world awaits word on George Michael’s funeral, North Texas remembers his music and legacy.

News of his death echoed through Dallas’ gay community.

“[I am] still a little shocked. I found out Christmas Day,” Chris Harvey said. “My sister-in-law texted me to tell me about it and it was like the death of an uncle.”

Harvey is also a member of the Turtle Creek Chorale; North Texas’ gay men’s chorus.

"He paved the way for many other musicians who are gay and lesbian who did not have role models back in the day," he said.

Harvey said he will always remember the first time he saw George Michael perform in Dallas.

"His voice, his looks, his talent," he recalled.

Michael served as an unintentional Father Figure for a generation.

"He helped them be who they are without worrying what people will say or what would happen to their career," Harvey said.

They said Michael gave them Faith in who they could be and Freedom to simply be themselves.

"He was different. He didn't care. He was unique,” Harvey said. “He had problems in his personal life and he rose above them and he survived.

In 2005, Michael and his longtime partner Kenny Goss opened an art gallery in Dallas. The Goss-Michael Foundation showcases British contemporary art.