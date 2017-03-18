Out of the ashes of the devastating wildfires in the Texas panhandle, the kindness of strangers shines through.

The road to recovery will be a long and difficult one for the communities in the Texas panhandle affected by devastating wildfires, which have killed multiple people and scorched more than a half million acres.

"It's Texas, it's what we do," said Mike Tidwell, who lives in Azle. "We see people that are hurting and in need, so we do what we can to help them out. And they're hurting bad."

Tidwell fell in love with farming from an early age, so when he saw the images and video of the panhandle covered in flames and smoke, he felt compelled to do something.

He found a Facebook group where truck owners from across the state are able to connect and plan trips up to the panhandle, so they can deliver much needed supplies like cattle feed and fencing.

Many of the drivers have used vacation days to make runs. Others, like Tidwell, volunteer their time during the weekends.

"It's kind of turned into a pretty neat thing," said Tidwell. "There's a lot of guys like me that have trucks, trailers. It just seems wrong to sit at home, see it unfold, and not do something about it."

Tidwell hopes others will want to lend a helping hand.

Both the Texas Farm Bureau and the Texas Department of Agriculture have created relief funds where anyone can make donations online.

MORE: Texas Farm Bureau | Texas Department of Agriculture