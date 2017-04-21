Carly Patterson attends the 21st annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 7, 2011 in New York City.

North Texas Olympic gold medalist Carly Patterson has a new title, mommy-to-be.

Patterson, from Allen, announced the happy news on her Instagram account.

Our sweet little babe❤️👶🏻❤️ #15weekspregnant A post shared by Carly Patterson Caldwell (@carlypatterson04) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Patterson and her husband, Mark Caldwell, showed the world sonogram photos while announcing she's 15 weeks pregnant.

In another post full of photos celebrating the baby news, Patterson talks about the couple's struggle to get pregnant and announces Baby Caldwell is due in October.

Those closest to us know we have struggled to get pregnant for quite some time and were wondering if this would ever happen for us. Thankfully, God has answered our prayers and Baby Caldwell is due October 2017! Mark and I could not be more overjoyed for our little miracle and we cannot wait to start this journey of parenthood! ❤️👶🏼 "For this child I have prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart" 1 Samuel 1:27 A post shared by Carly Patterson Caldwell (@carlypatterson04) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Patterson won the gymnastics all-around gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. She was the first woman to win that Olympic title since Mary Lou Retton.

Patterson also brought home silver medals with the U.S. team and on balance beam at the 2004 Olympic Games.

Patterson was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2009.