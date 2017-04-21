North Texas Olympic Gold Medalist Carly Patterson is Expecting Her First Child | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

North Texas Olympic Gold Medalist Carly Patterson is Expecting Her First Child

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Carly Patterson attends the 21st annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 7, 2011 in New York City.

    North Texas Olympic gold medalist Carly Patterson has a new title, mommy-to-be.

    Patterson, from Allen, announced the happy news on her Instagram account.

     

    Our sweet little babe❤️👶🏻❤️ #15weekspregnant

    A post shared by Carly Patterson Caldwell (@carlypatterson04) on

    Patterson and her husband, Mark Caldwell, showed the world sonogram photos while announcing she's 15 weeks pregnant.

    In another post full of photos celebrating the baby news, Patterson talks about the couple's struggle to get pregnant and announces Baby Caldwell is due in October.

    Patterson won the gymnastics all-around gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. She was the first woman to win that Olympic title since Mary Lou Retton.

    Celebrity Baby Boom: Serena Williams Announces PregnancyCelebrity Baby Boom: Serena Williams Announces Pregnancy

    Patterson also brought home silver medals with the U.S. team and on balance beam at the 2004 Olympic Games.

    Patterson was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2009.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices