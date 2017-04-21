Carly Patterson attends the 21st annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 7, 2011 in New York City.

North Texas Olympic gold medalist Carly Patterson has a new title, mommy-to-be.

Patterson, from Allen, announced the happy news on her Instagram account.

Our sweet little babe❤️👶🏻❤️ #15weekspregnant A post shared by Carly Patterson Caldwell (@carlypatterson04) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Patterson and her husband, Mark Caldwell, showed the world sonogram photos while announcing she's 15 weeks pregnant.

Patterson won the gymnastics all-around gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. She was the first woman to win that Olympic title since Mary Lou Retton.

Patterson also brought home silver medals with the U.S. team and on balance beam at the 2004 Olympic Games.

Patterson was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2009.