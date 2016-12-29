A project to see how far a balloon could travel returned a pretty remarkable answer for a North Texas family. (Published 18 minutes ago)

The balloon released in North Richland Hills landed 972 miles away, in a dogwood tree near Cincinnati, Ohio.

"It was right around where the bird feeder was," said Wendy Pannier. "And the birds were not happy with it being there."

Wendy Pannier and Roger Gormel found the balloon and the note attached to it outside their Cincinnati home.

"It was covered with ice and freezing rain," said Gormel, in an interview via Skype.

The note was wrapped in Velcro and had a return address. The sender was just curious to learn where the balloon landed.

"We never dreamed it would go this far," said Eugene McDaniels, of North Richland Hills.

McDaniels told NBC 5 he's been sending balloons out for years.

He and his 12-year-old son, Thomas, launched the successful balloon from their back yard along Dana Lane.

"I asked my dad if it would be OK if we attached a letter, and he said, 'What's the point? We never get anything back,' and I just said, 'Why not, let's try,'" Thomas said.

Pannier and Gormel mailed a return letter, and it should arrive on Tuesday. They say they hope to learn more about the balloon's origin.

Letter to Balloon Launcher on Dana Lane in North Richland Hills:

Hello - and wishing you happy holidays! Our holiday obligation delayed a report on your balloon's travels, but we are happy to report to you now.

The afternoon of December 17 my wife noticed a #1 Mylar balloon beckoning from upper branches of the Dogwood which houses one of our bird feeders. Birds did not seem to be favorably impressed by the newcomer…

We live outside of Cincinnati, OH and thought initially that it was from someone's birthday party. When I removed it, I was intrigued by the tiny pay load. The pay load was sheathed in ice as we had had days of abnormally low temperatures (~10 degrees F) and freezing rain. We expect that the low temperatures caused sufficient loss of lift for #1 to stop here, or the journey may have continued. It was really lucky that #1 made it to our bird feeder tree, as prevailing winds blow across a wooded strip at the edge of our yard where retrieval would have been impossible!

Once #1 had thawed in our home for a few hours, we were able to open the cleverly designed pay load to find your note in perfect shape. Thanks to the warmth, #1 was able to rise and bounce around our ceiling for a several days. My map shows that it traveled 972 miles from your home - and would have undoubtedly gone farther in warmer weather.

This sounds like a great project and we would love to hear more about it what you have learned!

Best wishes and good luck with future scientific endeavors!

Roger Gormel and Wendy Pannier Gormel