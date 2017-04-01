A North Texas mother and her newborn son are okay after she delivered little PJ in the Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital parking garage.

Natalie Diaz was due on March 29. Two days later, on March 31, Natalie started having contractions.

Diaz & her fiancé Paul Gomez called the midwife, who assured the couple they had plenty of time.

North Texas Mom Delivers Newborn Son in Hospital Parking Garage

But just a few hours later, as Gomez was pulling into the parking garage at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, Diaz could not wait any longer. He ran to get help, and by the time a team of nurses arrived back at the car, Diaz was holding little PJ.

Both mom and baby are said to be doing just fine.