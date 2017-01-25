North Texas interfaith and civil rights groups, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, are speaking out against President Donald Trump's stance on immigration. (Published 5 hours ago)

"These executive orders will not make our nation safer, rather they will make it more fearful and less welcoming," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

Trump is expected to temporarily bar most refugees from entry to the United States and block visas from being issued to citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

"It's no coincidence he's targeting countries which are Muslim majority," said Texas A&M University law professor Sahar Aziz. "He may be trying to hide behind national security, but it's driven primarily by xenophobia and Islamophobia."

Aziz, who was part of a group who gathered outside Irving City Hall, also asked Mayor Beth Duyne to refuse to participate in a summit called "Defending Against Radical Islamic Terrorism in Texas."

The summit is scheduled for Thursday at the state capitol.

"The reason people are refugees is because they have situations in those countries that caused them to flee. They're not coming here to be terrorists in the United States," said refugee advocate Vincent Simon. "They've very fearful. They came to this country looking for the American Dream."