North Texas High Schoolers Walk Out in Protest of New Immigration Law - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas High Schoolers Walk Out in Protest of New Immigration Law

    NBC 5 News

    Dozens of North Texas high school students protested a new state immigration law Friday.

    Fort Worth Independent School District officials said about 100 South Hills High School students walked to nearby Little People Park in protest of Senate Bill 4, also known as the "sanctuary cities" law.

    The law, set to take effect Friday, would allow police to question people about their immigration status in some cases and require cities and counties to cooperate with federal immigration law.

    Authorities said students at two Fort Worth high school planned walkouts in protest of the law.

    "We have arranged for police and administrators to remain close, but not interfere unless it's for safety," district spokesman Clint Bond said.

    Published at 9:44 AM CDT on Sep 1, 2017 | Updated at 9:52 AM CDT on Sep 1, 2017
