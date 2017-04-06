North Texas Group Works to Prevent Child Abuse

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center is working to spread awareness across the region in an effort to keep children and teenagers safe.

On average, 185 children in Texas will be victims of abuse today.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center is working to spread awareness across the region in an effort to keep children and teenagers safe.

“We’re the largest nonprofit in the country working with the most severely abused children in Dallas County,” President and CEO Lynn Davis explained.

Davis said DCAC works extremely close with 27 law enforcement agencies in Dallas County.

“In our building, we have the Dallas Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit, we have the District Attorney’s office and we have seven units of Child Protective Services right in our building,” he said.

DCAC works with about 5,000 cases of criminal child abuse every year with nearly 85 percent of those cases being sexual abuse.

“Our average age of client is a 9-year-old little girl who has been sexually abused by someone she knows and trusts,” Davis said.

Friday, the Dallas skyline will be blue in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Child Abuse hotline at 800-252-5400.

Read more: ONLINE