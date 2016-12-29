A North Texas girl is thanking her community after fulfilling her Christmas wish to help hundreds of sick children.

A few days before Christmas, nine-year-old Sadie Keller delivered more than 4,500 toys to Children's Health in Dallas and Cook Children's in Fort Worth.

It was all part of her mission to make sure children stuck in the hospital on Christmas morning would still receive toys.

Sadie is battling leukemia and knows first hand what it's like to spend weeks in the hospital away from home. She started the campaign to collect toys in 2015 and more than doubled the amount of toys she donated this year from her last toy drive.

"It is the coolest thing ever to see all these toys happen and all because of what [Sadie's] doing," said Sadie's mother Sarah Keller.

Sadie's fight with leukemia has inspired thousands of people to give during the last two years.

NBC5 viewer David Snell was so inspired by Sadie's mission he rallied his entire neighborhood to donate to Sadie's cause and even took her family up for a plane ride to view the Christmas lights over North Texas.

Sadie said she already has plans to expand her mission next Christmas and has formed an official non-profit to help kids fighting cancer year round.