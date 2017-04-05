Students at Rose Mary Hagger Elementary School in Plano were inspired to write and illustrate the book, "Protect and Respect."

Months after the police shootings in downtown Dallas, many are still struggling with grief. That's especially true for some of the youngest in North Texas.

“I was like, 'is this really happening?' Because I always saw it in other communities but I never thought it would happen in mine. I really felt sad,” Leila Tarighi, 10, said. “I really wanted to do something, but I couldn’t.”

Tarighi and her fifth grade classmates at Rose Mary Hagger Elementary School in Plano used their sadness, confusion and concern to inspire them.

“We decided we should make a book; raise awareness,” Caleb Wright, 11, said.

“How could we help? We thought maybe we can write a book and we could raise money for gear,” Jack Jacobson, 11, said.

The students wrote and illustrated the book, “Protect and Respect,” and sold copies with the money going to the Plano Police Department.

“Armor and shields and protective gear for the police,” Drake Reasoner, 10, explained.

“I think they appreciate how kids would consider this, because lots of kids wouldn’t think about this,” said Meili Mowery, 11.

So far, the children have raised $1,570 and plan to print more copies of their popular book.

“We’ve already sold almost all of our 100 books and we want to keep going with this because it is for a really good cause,” Mowery added.

“Law enforcement is a very difficult job. There are a lot of very difficult decisions to make and it’s been very difficult on us,” Plano police chief Gregory Rushin said. “Things like this certainly brighten the officers’ day.”

Beyond their measures of good will for the officers, the students have something they can be proud of.

“I think it’s really cool that someone our age would create a book and raise money for the police,” Jacobson said.

“I feel pretty good about it. We’re published authors. Not many people get to do that in their lives,” Wright said. “I did it at 11 years old”

The students are all a part of the school’s Destination Imagination team. The books was a part of a project for the students which garnered then regional honors.