North Texas Car Dealerships Hope to Dodge Hail

Car Owners Have Eyes Up to the Skies for Hail

The threat of severe weather has one North Texas car dealership quite nervous.

There are eight Huffines Auto Dealerships in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Five locations have been hammered by hail, including the Huffines Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership on West Plano Parkway.

"The one hail storm hit five of our dealerships, which is very unusual," said Ray Huffines, owner of Huffines Auto Dealerships. "We had over 3,000 new and preowned cars that were damaged."

Huffines said most of the vehicles can be repaired. Several cars have been reduced in price.

"We're very careful that everyone knows their car had been repaired," Huffines said. "We're highly motivated to move the ones we have, so that's where the savings come in."

"We can't really plan for storms. There's no place we can put the cars to protect them," Huffines added.