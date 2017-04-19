North Texas Boy Participates in White House Easter Egg Roll

A young boy from Carrollton has a new lifelong memory after taking part in this year's Easter Egg Roll at the White House.
The annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn is a tradition that only a select few Americans get to enjoy.
It's a lottery to get an invitation, as families must apply online and then are selected at random.
Joshua Kubanek, 5, was one of the lucky few, and he met a key person in President Donald Trump's inner circle.
"Sean Spicer!" Joshua exclaimed.
Yes, he met White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
"He said, 'How old are you?' And I said, 'I'm 5,'" Joshua added.
Joshua is in kindergarten at Hebron Valley Elementary School. He's still learning how to read, and Spicer called on him to help read a book at the Easter Egg Roll.
"He started reading," Joshua said. "And he didn't give me a try to read."
Joshua didn't get to read, but he sure made a name for himself.
"I've been on YouTube and Facebook," he added. "I really was, my Daddy saw!"
It's a memory his mom, Monica Kubanek, will never forget.
"My family's been in the military, my brother-in-law is in the Air Force. We're a military family, so going to the White House is a special thing for us. We're tickled by it," she said.