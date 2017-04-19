North Texas Boy Participates in White House Easter Egg Roll | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Boy Participates in White House Easter Egg Roll

By Kris Gutierrez

    The White House Easter Egg Roll is a tradition dating back more than 100 years, and this year a boy from Carrollton was able to participate and rub shoulders with people in President Trump's inner circle.

    A young boy from Carrollton has a new lifelong memory after taking part in this year's Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

    The annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn is a tradition that only a select few Americans get to enjoy.

    It's a lottery to get an invitation, as families must apply online and then are selected at random.

    Joshua Kubanek, 5, was one of the lucky few, and he met a key person in President Donald Trump's inner circle.

    "Sean Spicer!" Joshua exclaimed.

    Yes, he met White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

    "He said, 'How old are you?' And I said, 'I'm 5,'" Joshua added.

    Joshua is in kindergarten at Hebron Valley Elementary School. He's still learning how to read, and Spicer called on him to help read a book at the Easter Egg Roll.

    "He started reading," Joshua said. "And he didn't give me a try to read."

    Joshua didn't get to read, but he sure made a name for himself.

    "I've been on YouTube and Facebook," he added. "I really was, my Daddy saw!"

    It's a memory his mom, Monica Kubanek, will never forget.

    "My family's been in the military, my brother-in-law is in the Air Force. We're a military family, so going to the White House is a special thing for us. We're tickled by it," she said.

