North Texas Boy, 7, Starts Kid-Friendly Food Drive

A North Texas boy saw a need for kid-friendly food at a local pantry, and he got right to work.

Kaden Newton, 7, started a non-profit organization, and the results have been overwhelming.

His organization is called Mac & Cheese and Pancakes, two of Kaden's favorite foods.

Kaden's mom, Diana Newton, says her son first showed an interest in feeding the needy at age 4.

He then developed the idea for a food drive after recent visits to a food pantry, Rockwall County Helping Hands.

"There was like canned carrots and canned green beans that I didn't really like, and so I thought like, well, I can get some kid-friendly food to make those kids happy," Kaden said.

He officially formed his nonprofit in November, but shared his idea on Facebook last Thursday.

Since then, the Newtons' home has been inundated with donations made through an Amazon Wish List. Boxes full of kid-friendly food, like cereal, peanut butter and pasta, are stacked up around their home.

In just the past week, they've received nearly 6,000 food items.

"It's awesome. It's unbelievable," Kaden said.

Diana Newton says she never expected the project to grow to such great proportions but says she'll continue to support her son's idea.

"It's unbelievable that this much food is the result of a 7-year-old child. It's pretty awesome," she said.

Rockwall County Helping Hands will benefit from the food drive.

They plan on picking up their first round of donations on Monday.