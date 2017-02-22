North Texas Bald Eagles Prepare to Welcome Eaglets

A couple of bald eagles that have a nest in Seagoville are expecting.

The John Bunker Sands Wetland Center says the first egg was laid on January 25, the second on January 28.

The Wetland Eagles website says it takes about 35 days for the egg to hatch, so expect the first eaglet to hatch on about Monday or Tuesday. The second eaglet is expected to hatch later next week.

You can watch the live stream of the eagles, CLICK HERE to visit the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center website.

You may remember when the eagles built their nest on a transmission tower that was dangerously close to high-voltage electricity. So crews built a replica tower and moved the nest 1,200 feet from the power lines.

This is not their first egg since moving, NBC 5 reported when an eaglet was seen five months after the move.