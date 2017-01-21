After four days in Washington, D.C, Diane Costa was ready to come back home.

"We wore our Texas gear. People love Texas," Costa said. "They would look at our shirts and say, 'Hey, there's Texas' or 'Don't mess with Texas.'"

"There was Texas all over Washington," Costa said.

Costa, who is Hispanic American, is the former mayor of Highland Village. Watching the inauguration of President Donald Trump was the first presidential inauguration for Costa.

"It wasn't about Trump. It was not about his day. It was about our day as a people," Costa said. "I'm hopeful for my children and grandchildren that these next four years is going to set the precedent of what America was intended to be and needs to be."

Plano small business owner Wayne Richard was invited to the President's Inauguration, but prior obligations kept him in Plano.

The Trump supporter watched from home.

"I'm a forgotten person. Business people are forgotten people. Small business owners are forgotten people," Richard said. "Trump is going to bring back competition to the United States. When the U.S. is competitive, nothing can stop this country. We will be number one once again."