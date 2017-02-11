A man was cleaning a gun at his North Richland Hills home Saturday when the firearm accidentally discharged, causing a bullet to strike him and a woman who was nearby.

The man was cleaning his gun in 6600 block of Onyx Drive North around 6:30 p.m. when the gun discharged. One bullet struck the man in the hand and then hit a woman who was nearby, according to North Richland Hills police.

Both of their injuries aren't considered life threatening, police said.

Police said they're still investigating the incident.