North Richland Hills Man Shoots Self, Woman While Cleaning Gun
NBC_OTS_DFW

North Richland Hills Man Shoots Self, Woman While Cleaning Gun

    A man was cleaning a gun at his North Richland Hills home Saturday when the firearm accidentally discharged, causing a bullet to strike him and a woman who was nearby. 

    The man was cleaning his gun in 6600 block of Onyx Drive North around 6:30 p.m. when the gun discharged. One bullet struck the man in the hand and then hit a woman who was nearby, according to North Richland Hills police.

    Both of their injuries aren't considered life threatening, police said.

    Police said they're still investigating the incident.

