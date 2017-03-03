Burglars struck in Tarrant County, nearly slashing a nonprofit's ability to help dozens of senior citizens with their lawn care.

Hurst police are investigating the burglary at a Mid-Cities Care Corps storage shed on or about Feb. 16.

There are no suspects at this time, according to HPD.

But the nonprofit must move forward because they have a waiting list full of dozens of seniors needing help with their yards, mostly widows.

Carol Ford is grateful for the helping hand at her doorstep.

"They are just fantastic," she said about the group's "Adopt-a-Lawn" program.

"They have helped me in so many ways," said Ford.

Volunteers like Chris Gross show up to spruce up the 74-year-old's home using donated mowers when she requests help.

"Because I don't know a flower from a weed! I can't see anything," Ford said.

Years ago, being legally blind did not stop her from mowing her lawn, with the help of her husband.

"And he would tell me to, 'Turn! turn! turn!' Of course, it did not look like a professional had done it when I got through," Ford said laughing.

But the widow is no longer able to do yard work.

So she's signed up for the program, which helps seniors and people with disabilities in 11 communities in Northeast Tarrant County.

But the program's mission was nearly cut short on Feb. 16 when executive director Duane Buuck showed up at their storage shed in Hurst.

"There was a screen on, they cut that in," said Buuck, pointing at the back of the shed.

Buuck asked NBC 5 not to disclose the location of the shed for security reasons.

Burglars busted through a window, opened the front door and swiped seven push lawn mowers, three weed eaters and a leaf blower.

Most had been donated by senior citizens and recently tuned up, ready for the upcoming mowing season.

"It's immediately a little frustrating when you're trying to do good for the community," said Buuck.

But good has come from this community. Several donations have rolled in.

"We have clients that are saying, 'Wow, that's sad. I wish I had some funds to pay for new equipment. I don't, but I tell you what, I'll keep you in my prayers,'" he said.

The group has added several safety reinforcements to the shed, including security bars on the windows.

It's an effort to keep the mission alive for dozens of seniors in the area.

"I am so grateful for all of the things Mid-Cities Care Corps has done for me," said Ford.

Mid-Cities Care Corps estimates the loss was a couple thousand dollars and says insurance doesn't cover the loss.

This organization is always in need of donations and volunteers.

