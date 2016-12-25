No White Christmas: Hottest Holiday on Record

It was a warm Christmas for North Texas, and David Finfrock says the warm weather will continue throughout the week. (Published 3 hours ago)

It most definitely was not a white Christmas in North Texas this year, but we hope you had a Merry Christmas anyway.

It turned out to be officially the warmest Christmas ever in North Texas. The average high temperature on December 25th is 56 degrees. But Dallas-Fort Worth started Christmas morning at 69 degrees and only went up from there.

The old record high was 78 degrees, but we broke that around 3 p.m. when DFW reached 80 degrees for the first time ever on Christmas.

Temperatures will drop a little as a weak cold front moves through overnight. It will still be above the normal high in the mid 50s the next few days. But highs will be in the 60s instead of the 80s.