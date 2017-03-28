No Twister in Wise County During Severe Storms Sunday Night

North Texans are cleaning up after severe storms packed quite a punch Sunday night.

Not only was there damaging hail, some the size of baseballs, some neighborhoods reported damage that made them wonder if a tornado had come through.

One NBC 5 viewer in a neighborhood off Highway 114 in Rhome wondered if a tornado was confirmed.

"I live in the Shale Creek neighborhood and we were hit pretty hard with lots of damage," writes Nikki Maples.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Rick Mitchell look into the latest reports from the National Weather Service, which assesses damage after severe weather moves through.

The damage was caused by 80 mph straight-line winds, which can be every bit as damaging as a tornado. The NWS says there were no twisters in North Texas on Sunday.