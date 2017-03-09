Neighbors in Dallas' M Streets are preparing to defend themselves against the annual invasion of tens of thousands of green-clad party people.

'No Parking' Signs Going Up Along Lower Greenville

It’s about time to unpack your green top hat.

Big D does St. Patrick’s Day in a big way, with the always-popular parade on Greenville Avenue and the packed after-party on Lower Greenville.

An estimated crowd of 125,000 will stream in toward the M Streets for Saturday’s festivities, and it pays to be prepared if you live in the area.

“Yes,” said Cindy Klymov, President of the Greenwood Hill Neighborhood Association, with a hearty laugh. “It’s not easy to get around in the neighborhood on that Saturday.”

Klymov has done more than her part to prepare for Saturday. She and other members of her association prepared 480 “No Parking” signs that will be in place along streets between Greenville Ave. and North Central Expressway.

Volunteers like Crystal Barton, a relatively new homeowner in the area who had partied here in years’ past, spent some of Thursday evening hammering the temporary “No Parking” signs into place.

All of the signs must be up by noon on Friday, according to the city.

Barton said she is hopeful people heed the signs, but also that they have fun.

“It’s fun for kids, families,” Barton said of the festivities. “It’s not always as crazy as it is. It’s just some loose cannons out there.”