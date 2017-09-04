No Day Off for Harvey Volunteers On Labor Day

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

There was no rest at North Texas shelters this Labor Day, as volunteers spent the holiday rolling up their sleeves to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

A group of barbers and hairstylists spent the morning at the shelter at Wilkerson-Greines Athletic Center in Fort Worth.

While the hair-care specialists gave free haircuts, a group of veterans served a traditional Texas barbecue lunch.

Rev. Eddie Brown and Oscar Ross of Strangers Rest Baptist Church in Fort Worth collected donations from church members, then distributed them outside of the shelter in the parking lot.

“I had nothing when I came. I mean nothing,” said Harvey evacuee, Brian Grogan of Port Arthur.

He arrived at the Fort Worth shelter last week after a nightmare encounter with Hurricane Harvey.

“I was in the water for three days,” Grogan said. “I [had to] get on the dresser to try to stay out of the water.”

He said he’ll never forget how good it felt to arrive in the safety of North Texas.

“I couldn't stop the tears from falling,” he said. “These people are amazing out here in Fort Worth.”

He believes God brought the men from Strangers Rest Baptist Church into his life.

“Strangers helping strangers. That's what it's all about,” Brown said. “Labor Day is not a day off, but a day on and what better day to be on than today, because if we take off today, someone is going to miss out.”

“The people just come and bring food and water and toothpaste, underwear, t-shirts and tennis shoes whatever we need they are just providing it,” Grogan said. “To see all these people come together and do so much for us here, it's amazing."

Grogan said he is moved by the outpouring of generosity and is considering making Fort Worth his new home.

“To never see you before and know nothing about you and to come and give to you and ask what you need,” he said looking at the pile of clothes the church brought to the shelter.