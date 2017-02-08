Nine Candidates Vying for Single Frisco City Council Seat

It is a crowded ballot for Frisco's upcoming special election - nine candidates vying for one city council seat.

It is a crowded ballot for Frisco’s upcoming special election – nine candidates vying for one city council seat.

When Councilman Bob Allen decided to run for Frisco mayor in May, his council seat place one opened up.

Initially, 10 candidates filed to run, but one withdrew paperwork.

That leaves nine candidates, many without governmental experience, in the running.

Collin College political science professor Michael McConachie said that is actually good thing.

“They’re your neighbors and that’s what it’s supposed to be. It’s what the founders intended," McConachie said. "Ordinary people running for elected office, serve one or two terms then go back to their normal lives.”

McConachie said there are two main reasons why so many candidates are attracted to this race – civic duty and competing visions for the future of Frisco.

As the city continues to grow, there are many views on the direction it should head.

Jacob and Andrea Garza moved to Frisco from Southern California six months ago, attracted by the big boom mixed with a country feel.

“That’s what opened our eyes to Frisco. Seeing there was so much for our family to do and grow and that’s what we’re looking for, growth,” Andrea said.

Jacob said he even considered running for a brief moment, until they realized how many candidates were already in the race.

“Because here you have this city that’s growing at an incredible rate and you have an opportunity to get in a governmental position, make a difference, and affect the outcome,” he added.

The special election is Saturday, February 18. Early voting is already underway.

The winner must receive more than 50 percent of the vote, but with so many candidates, there is likely to be a run-off. The winner will also only hold the seat until May 2018, when Allen's term was scheduled to expire.

More than 1,200 people have already voted early as of Wednesday afternoon.

For more information on each candidate, click on their name below.