New Mural Plaza Brings People out to Bishop Arts District

A new “mural plaza” in the Bishop Arts District was opened to the public on Saturday afternoon.

“Dallas, as it grows and moves back to the urban core… needs places of beauty to gather and be around one another in a positive way,” said Michael Nazerian, COO of Exxir.

As the Bishop Arts area is being re-developed, Nazerian said this will be a charming place where people can hang out and enjoy public art.

The mural was painted by local artists.

“I want people to make this a place where the community can really come together, because our neighborhood and the people here are so wonderful, and I hope this can be a real community place and showcase artists and musicians...” said Haylee Ryan, one of the artists.

Ryan said the mural doesn’t have a name yet, but the theme of the mural is nature. Flowers, butterflies, and rabbits are painted in the mural.

Ryan said she is happy to have her work on display outside for the public to see.

“I mean I am in a gallery here down the street, so I have art out in the world. But this felt different, because it was about creating a community space and that was really wonderful,” she said.

On Saturday’s event, there were several local artists and vendors, live painting, food trucks, and music.

Ryan said that while there is already a lot of buzz about the mural plaza, she hopes it will attract even more people to the Bishop Arts District.