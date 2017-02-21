New Hotel on Line for Fort Worth Museum District

Fort Worth City Council members will vote Tuesday on whether to approve a new hotel in the city’s museum district.

Hotel Renovo will be a 12-story, 200-room hotel at 3300 Camp Bowie Boulevard.

Hotel owner Heart of America Group, based in Illinois, will invest $47 million on the land and on construction of the new hotel. In exchange, the city will rebate 100 percent of the 7 percent hotel occupancy tax for 16 years. The incentive would be capped at $7.2 million.

A council document shows the projects consist of the following minimums:

• Minimum 200 hotel rooms.

• 9,000 square foot combined meeting space (which may include ballroom, conference room, or boardroom space as well as rooftop banquet space);

• 2,500 square foot retail space within or connected to the hotel, with street frontage and direct street access.

• Must operate and market itself at all times as a full service Forbes Travel Guide Four Star Hotel.

• All portions of the project that are intended to be occupied, including the hotel and the ancillary retail space, must have a temporary or final Certificate of Occupancy by Aug. 31, 2019.

Heart of America owns 32 restaurants and hotels in 10 metropolitan areas in 32 states. Hotel Renovo would be its first property in Texas.