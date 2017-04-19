The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) is lowering the speed limit on the southern end of the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) between Harvest Hill Road (south of Interstate 635) and I-35E.

The lower speed limit is necessary, the NTTA said, for safety while maintenance is underway.

"Signs will be changed to reflect the new, lowered speed limit of 55 mph in this area, which will be enforced throughout construction," the NTTA said. "The lowered speed limit is to help ensure safety for both drivers and workers for the duration of construction work, which includes replacing the DNT center barrier, resurfacing the roadway pavement, restriping all lanes in both directions and other pavement work between Harvest Hill Road and I-35E."

The NTTA said most of the work will happen during off-peak hours, including overnight and on weekends.

"The project is expected to be completed in approximately 18 months, weather permitting. These improvements are a part of NTTA's continuing effort to improve roadway quality and traveling conditions for our customers," the NTTA said.

For more information on the DNT Improvement Projects, visit ProgressNTTA.org, email ProgressNTTA@NTTA.org or call 972-628-3134.