The Dallas Zoo is welcoming it's newest animal, a female lion cub.

The cub, named Bahati Moja, was born on St. Patrick's Day. Her name means "lucky one" in Swahili.

Bahati is already bonding with with her mother Lina. Veterinarians plan to keep Mother & Daughter behind the scenes for a few months. After that, they will make their debut to the public in the lion habitat.

This is the first lion cub to be born at the Dallas Zoo in more than 40 years.