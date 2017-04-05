A first of its kind “interactive traffic study” for the city of Fort Worth is created with the goal to help prevent vehicle crashes at some of the city’s most dangerous intersections.

Patterson Law Group created the interactive map to help illustrate traffic trouble spots in North Texas. It's the only map of its kind, showing every reported crash in the last five years in the city of Fort Worth.

All the large purple dots represent one of the top 10 worst intersections in 2016.

“If we could encourage people to focus on those really, top few intersections, be extra cautious in those intersections, my goal is for that intersection to be off the list for next year," Travis Patterson said. "We’ll do this year after year and we hope this trend will help bring down the total number of wrecks in town.”

Henderson and Weatherford Streets in downtown Fort Worth is still the most dangerous intersection in the city. Last year, 51 total crashes were reported there.

Rounding out the top five most dangerous Fort Worth intersections include:

2. North Riverside Drive and Western Center Boulevard - 28 crashes

3. Bryant Irvin Road and Texas 183 - 26 crashes

4. East 5th and Commerce streets - 25

5. U.S. 287 and Texas 183 - 23

The team at Patterson Law Group said by pointing out the Fort Worth accident collision hot spots, they hope to reduce the number of crashes and injuries by encouraging drivers to keep their eyes and ears open and be prepared for the unexpected.

“We don’t want people thinking it can’t happen to them," Patterson said. "We want people to realize that it can or probably will happen to them or a loved one, and take the steps ahead of time to be prepared."

Online:Patterson Law Group's Interactive Map