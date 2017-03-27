New Emojis Coming Out This Summer | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New Emojis Coming Out This Summer

    Good news for lovers of emojis. Approximately 137 new emojis have been proposed by the Unicode Consortium - which oversees the creation of new emojis.
     

    Approximately 137 new emojis have been proposed by the Unicode Consortium - which oversees the creation of new emojis.

    They include a breast-feeding mother, a bearded man, a woman wearing a headscarf, a face vomiting and an exploding head.

    Emojipedia has created some of them in an Apple-like style as an indication of how they might be displayed when released by vendors.

    The emoji update will be released on June 30.

    It's important to note: the emojis may look slightly different on your smartphone depending on what operating system is in use.

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

