New DPD Chief Says Adjustments Will Be Made to Command Staff

She's only been on the job a matter of days, and already Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall is making the rounds — from meeting potential new faces of the department, to engaging the community, to answering to the Dallas City Council.

"I do not operate in secrecy. Not from the media, not from the community, not from the police officers themselves. This is an open book," Hall said.

Hall says the community deserves transparency and that her officers deserve more after years of low morale, pension concerns and a dramatic drop in strength on the force.

"We don't want to say because we've always had 3,600 officers that that's exactly what we need, but we do know where we are. We're kind of challenged in the position that we are right now," she said.

The chief says she plans to boost recruiting efforts and fill vacancies as fast as she can. With that comes immediate restructuring, and that means some members of the command staff can expect reassignments.

"They're not in shock about this. I have met with the deputy chiefs as well as the assistant chiefs. My meeting with the majors is coming up here this week as well, so everyone knows where I stand," she said.

It's a plan the Dallas Police Association welcomes.

"It takes so long to have somebody make a decision, because we have too many levels and too many thumbs and fingers that have to touch a memo or piece of paper before something can get done," said Sgt. Michael Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association.

Hall hopes the department will come to be known as efficient and effective, but most importantly, trustworthy.

She's on a crusade to build a partnership across the city and says all voices will be heard. She also plans to create a citizen advisory board in each of the seven patrol divisions to help with community engagement.